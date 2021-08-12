Italk Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Italk in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.70 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Italk’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Italk in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Italk in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Italk in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

OTCMKTS TALK opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Italk has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Italk during the second quarter worth $278,000. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP acquired a new stake in Italk in the second quarter valued at about $122,182,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Italk in the second quarter valued at about $14,204,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Italk in the second quarter valued at about $2,078,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

