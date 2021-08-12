Italo Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Italo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Italo has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Italo has a total market capitalization of $23,866.31 and approximately $42.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00046546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00143499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00153771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,512.20 or 1.00186977 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.00867481 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official website is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars.

