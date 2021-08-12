Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $670,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Itron by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $246,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,316 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,760,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,013,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Itron by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,615,000 after acquiring an additional 351,091 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.40.

In other news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $33,580.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,751 shares of company stock worth $558,555 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

ITRI opened at $81.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.05, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

