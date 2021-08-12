Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells $15,696.54 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP John F. Marcolini sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $15,696.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $463,776.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John F. Marcolini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, John F. Marcolini sold 531 shares of Itron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $53,296.47.

ITRI stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $82.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,962. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.19. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.62, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Itron by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after buying an additional 65,161 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at $39,013,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

