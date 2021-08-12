ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ITT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.22.

ITT stock opened at $99.48 on Thursday. ITT has a 1 year low of $57.13 and a 1 year high of $101.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.01.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. Research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

