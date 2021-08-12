ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ITV plc (LON:ITV) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 119.80 ($1.57). ITV shares last traded at GBX 119.05 ($1.56), with a volume of 4,817,948 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 109 ($1.42) target price on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on ITV from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 422 ($5.51).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 123.22.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £3,077.21 ($4,020.39). Also, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £1,695 ($2,214.53). In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,423 shares of company stock valued at $670,721.

About ITV (LON:ITV)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

