IXT 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,070.00 (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One IXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IXT has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. IXT has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $1,070.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00056278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.43 or 0.00880029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00110889 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00154170 BTC.

IXT Profile

IXT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech . The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

Buying and Selling IXT

