J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,972 shares of company stock worth $836,485 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 453,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,974,000 after buying an additional 31,943 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.95. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,017. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $183.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.84.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.