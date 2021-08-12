J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Buys 2,160 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,556,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,034,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 172,572 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 228,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.71 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,599 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73.

