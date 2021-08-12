J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.5% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.20. 4,389,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,291,420. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $175.29. The stock has a market cap of $461.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

