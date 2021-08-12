J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,023 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.2% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.39. 11,187,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,371,510. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $56.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

