J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,039,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,062,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,727.0% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,300,000 after acquiring an additional 411,693 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 133,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 94,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,843,000.

VCSH stock remained flat at $$82.55 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,554,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,289. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $83.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

