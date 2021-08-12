J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $108.38. 953,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,401. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.37. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.91 and a 1-year high of $110.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

