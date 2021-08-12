J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,124 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,050,000 after buying an additional 322,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 297.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after buying an additional 240,960 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,746,000 after buying an additional 86,739 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 295.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 66,142 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 296.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 79,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 59,368 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.30. 348,771 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.64. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

