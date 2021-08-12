J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,343 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 89.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 51.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $33,588,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.67. 1,490,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,694. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.36. The firm has a market cap of $176.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

