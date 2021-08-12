J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,106 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Visa by 66.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 8.7% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after buying an additional 698,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.79. 9,866,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,321,330. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.50. The firm has a market cap of $451.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.62.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.