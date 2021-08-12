J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock traded up $18.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,743.88. 823,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,535.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

