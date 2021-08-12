J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 3,199 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 14,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period.

IJR traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,818. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

