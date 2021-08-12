J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 731,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the period. J2 Global comprises about 3.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned 1.62% of J2 Global worth $100,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the second quarter worth $83,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter worth $142,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the first quarter worth $204,000.

Several research firms have commented on JCOM. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.30. The company had a trading volume of 301,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.77. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $147.35. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media.

