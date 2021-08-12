James D. Zwiers Sells 2,806 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.22. 535,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,373. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

