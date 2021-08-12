James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 933.87 ($12.20). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 922 ($12.05), with a volume of 14,996 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,299 ($16.97).

Get James Fisher and Sons alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £456.99 million and a P/E ratio of -8.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 909.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41.

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher and Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher and Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.