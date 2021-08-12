Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Up 7.1%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) shares were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.61 and last traded at $33.61. Approximately 1,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 261,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JANX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.94.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 86,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.22% of Janux Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

