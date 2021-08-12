Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Trading Down 1%

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) traded down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $22.69. 11,521 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 4,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Japan Airport Terminal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03.

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

