Jayaprakash Vijayan Sells 20,000 Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Stock

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Director Jayaprakash Vijayan sold 20,000 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
HYRE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.82. 2,865,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.68. HyreCar Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $24.21.
HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 233.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 788,138 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the second quarter valued at about $10,018,000. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 22.0% in the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,506,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 271,977 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the second quarter valued at about $3,619,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 81.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 127,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.
HyreCar Company Profile
HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
