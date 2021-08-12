Jayaprakash Vijayan Sells 20,000 Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Stock

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Director Jayaprakash Vijayan sold 20,000 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HYRE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.82. 2,865,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.68. HyreCar Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 233.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 788,138 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the second quarter valued at about $10,018,000. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 22.0% in the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,506,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 271,977 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the second quarter valued at about $3,619,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 81.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 127,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

