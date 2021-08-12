JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 975.60 ($12.75). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 972.80 ($12.71), with a volume of 1,164,318 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,072.50 ($14.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 925.81.

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 862 ($11.26) per share, for a total transaction of £431,000 ($563,104.26).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

