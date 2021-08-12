Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Scientific Games in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SGMS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Union Gaming Research upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Scientific Games stock opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.23. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $80.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

