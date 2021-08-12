Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Beauty Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Beauty Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:SKIN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.47. 51,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,384. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.85. The Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

