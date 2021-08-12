Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PubMatic in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PubMatic’s FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

PUBM traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.19. 30,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,789. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.46. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $4,096,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

In other PubMatic news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $507,160.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $128,112.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,322 shares of company stock worth $4,989,483 over the last ninety days. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

