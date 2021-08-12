Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will earn $5.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.61.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Harmony Biosciences stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.33.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $771,890. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.