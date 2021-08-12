Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Bank Hapoalim B.M. in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the bank will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.65. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKHYY. Barclays cut shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKHYY opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.7183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.72%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

