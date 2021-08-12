Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Bank Hapoalim B.M. in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the bank will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.65. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.
Shares of OTCMKTS BKHYY opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.58.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.7183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.72%.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile
Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.
