Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for LHC Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $6.46 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LHCG. Benchmark raised their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.38.

LHCG stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,702. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $170.01 and a 52-week high of $236.81.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $923,261,000 after purchasing an additional 101,511 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 849.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,622,000 after purchasing an additional 676,672 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,206,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 535,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 524,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,364,000 after acquiring an additional 75,315 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

