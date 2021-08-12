Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Stevanato Group Spa’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stevanato Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STVN. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Stevanato Group stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $21.17.

Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

