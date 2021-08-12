Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on WW International, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of WW International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WW International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of WW International stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,520. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42. WW International has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,697 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WW International by 36.4% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,352,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,590,000 after purchasing an additional 627,702 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in WW International by 100.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 401,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 200,972 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WW International during the first quarter valued at $2,675,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WW International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 67,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WW International by 3,181.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

