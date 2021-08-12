Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

JFBC stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.00. 1,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716. The firm has a market cap of $84.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.43. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61.

Get Jeffersonville Bancorp alerts:

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jeffersonville Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 21.63%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for The First National Bank of Jeffersonville. It offers commercial banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. Its products include deposit, savings, loans, credit cards, mortgages. and other. The company was founded on January 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, NY.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.