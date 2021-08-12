Jennifer M. Foyle Sells 5,920 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AEO stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.81. 5,065,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,443. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

