Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €34.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) received a €34.00 ($40.00) target price from research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s current price.

JEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €31.00 ($36.47).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Shares of ETR:JEN traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during trading on Thursday, reaching €30.32 ($35.67). 95,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 1-year high of €30.30 ($35.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.