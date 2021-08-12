Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Jenoptik in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Shares of JNPKF stock remained flat at $$34.50 on Thursday. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.