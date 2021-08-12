Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Jerash Holdings (US) updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Jerash Holdings (US) stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 48,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,446. The stock has a market cap of $92.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.77. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JRSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.