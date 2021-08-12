Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Jerash Holdings (US) updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Jerash Holdings (US) stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 48,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,446. The stock has a market cap of $92.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.77. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.
About Jerash Holdings (US)
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.
