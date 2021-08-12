Jetcoin Price Tops $0.0601 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a market cap of $767,048.44 and approximately $969,268.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.35 or 0.00875443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00110265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00155692 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

