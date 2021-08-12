Jobchain Market Capitalization Tops $7.98 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Jobchain has a market cap of $7.98 million and approximately $228,760.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00056014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.67 or 0.00883477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00109792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00158397 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

JOB is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,552,258,293 coins. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

