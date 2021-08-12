John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of John Bean Technologies worth $17,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $741,721. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

NYSE JBT opened at $146.08 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $151.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.76. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

