John Bradley Schmieder Sells 800 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total transaction of $222,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MLAB stock traded down $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $275.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,503. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.26. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $307.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 458.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 284.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 11.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

