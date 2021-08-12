John C. Ward Sells 269,963 Shares of Synairgen plc (LON:SNG) Stock

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG) insider John C. Ward sold 269,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total value of £377,948.20 ($493,791.74).

Shares of SNG traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 148 ($1.93). The company had a trading volume of 3,245,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,882. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 158.40. The company has a quick ratio of 25.86, a current ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £295.87 million and a PE ratio of -16.32. Synairgen plc has a 52-week low of GBX 74.80 ($0.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 260 ($3.40).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.93) price objective on shares of Synairgen in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-Ã), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-Ã that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

