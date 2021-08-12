John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.20. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 60,194 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 114,310 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 38,952 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

