John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 330.50 ($4.32).

Several brokerages have commented on WG. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

LON:WG traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 233.70 ($3.05). The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 226.36. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -9.54.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £3,118.32 ($4,074.11). Also, insider Robin Watson bought 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £6,395.76 ($8,356.10). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,108.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

