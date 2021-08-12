Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Boosted by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 9.1% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $175.20. 4,389,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,291,419. The stock has a market cap of $461.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.23. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $175.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

