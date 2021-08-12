Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.1% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.19. 303,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,310,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $461.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $174.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

