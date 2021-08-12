Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $174.93

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $174.93 and last traded at $174.87, with a volume of 132697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.80.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $460.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

