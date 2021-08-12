Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,068 ($40.08). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 3,065 ($40.04), with a volume of 411,596 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,074.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a GBX 50 ($0.65) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,970 ($38.80), for a total transaction of £171,666 ($224,282.73). Insiders have purchased 36 shares of company stock worth $113,268 over the last three months.

About Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

