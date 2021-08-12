Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,455 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.29, for a total value of $1,947,916.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

NASDAQ:MORN traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $260.50. 1,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.53 and a 1-year high of $270.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Morningstar by 37.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,670,000 after purchasing an additional 833,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,190 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Morningstar by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,256,000 after purchasing an additional 65,628 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $100,260,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Morningstar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

